Menu
Kattak_Warshauer
News>People

Warshauer Welcomes Kattak as Corporate Controller

Kattak comes to Warshauer from Lucas Construction, where he was CFO. Prior to Lucas Construction he was the CFO at AJ Perri and the director of finance/controller for Foley-Caterpillar.

Warshauer Electric Supply (Tinton Falls, NJ):  George Kattak has joined the company as corporate controller and will report directly to the Jim Warshauer, president. Kattak comes to Warshauer from Lucas Construction, where he was CFO. Prior to Lucas Construction he was the CFO at AJ Perri and the director of finance/controller for Foley-Caterpillar. He is a graduate of Montclair State University and is a CPA and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). He will be based out of Warshauer’s headquarters in Tinton Falls.

“George not only has a wealth of knowledge in the finance and accounting division, but he has valuable experience in the construction, service and generator industries,” said Jim Warshauer in the press release. “We are looking forward to the positive impact George’s skill set and experiences will have on our company growth and development.”

 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Butterfield_North_Coast_Sonepar_cropped.
Chris Butterfield Named VP of Finance for North Coast Electric
Mar 01, 2019
Ugo-Njoku-1025
Cerrowire Hires Ugo Njoku as Purchasing Manager
Feb 27, 2019
Obituary: Paul Werthman of ElectricSmarts Passes On
Feb 20, 2019
MikeRoe_Minneralac
Roe Promoted to Sales Director for Minerallac
Feb 15, 2019