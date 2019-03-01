Warshauer Welcomes Kattak as Corporate Controller

Warshauer Electric Supply (Tinton Falls, NJ): George Kattak has joined the company as corporate controller and will report directly to the Jim Warshauer, president. Kattak comes to Warshauer from Lucas Construction, where he was CFO. Prior to Lucas Construction he was the CFO at AJ Perri and the director of finance/controller for Foley-Caterpillar. He is a graduate of Montclair State University and is a CPA and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). He will be based out of Warshauer’s headquarters in Tinton Falls.

“George not only has a wealth of knowledge in the finance and accounting division, but he has valuable experience in the construction, service and generator industries,” said Jim Warshauer in the press release. “We are looking forward to the positive impact George’s skill set and experiences will have on our company growth and development.”