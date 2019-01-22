Watson Joins DSG Board of Directors

Dakota Supply Group (Fargo, ND): The company recently welcomed Jodi Watson to its board of directors. Watson’s expertise lies in digital e-commerce and retail, working with companies ranging from innovative start-ups to massive omnichannel global organizations. She previously served as the senior VP and acting chief marketing officer of Petco and president of Consumer Direct for Wolverine Worldwide (which includes footwear brands like Bates, Cat and Wolverine). She currently serves as the board of directors vice chair for True Leaf Medicine and works as a self-employed consultant for e-commerce and private equity companies.

“Jodi’s background adds an important dimension to the makeup of our Board of Directors that it really needed. She has helped some very complex organizations engage their customers more meaningfully,” says Paul Kennedy, CEO of DSG. “I’m excited for Jodi to put those same insights to work for DSG.”