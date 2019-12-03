Skip navigation
Werner Electric Promotes Craig Wiedemeier to COO

His focuses include increasing focus on customer service and information technology.

Werner Electric Supply (Appleton, WI): The company promoted Craig Wiedemeier as its first-ever COO. He has been with Werner Electric for more than seven years. In his previous role as VP of operations, Wiedemeier helped the company move its corporate headquarters and regional distribution center in 2016. In his new role, he will lead the creation of a customer service team focused on maximizing value-added support and promoting faster response times. In addition, he will oversee the company’s investment in information technology, including investing in modernization efforts, providing updates to customer relationship management software, and restructuring the current website and online ordering system.

