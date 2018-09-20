West Joins Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply

Turtle & Hughes (Linden, NJ): The company’s Integrated Supply (THIS) unit recently welcomed Scott West as VP, business development and member of the THIS Executive Team. In his new role, West is responsible for sales growth and development, and will assist with ongoing management of customer accounts.

West is a senior level operations and supply chain leader with over 20 years of experienced in manufacturing, integrated supply and consulting. Most recently, he was senior VP of Synovos, Radnor, PA, where he was responsible for all corporate sourcing, category management, central procurement and supply chain management activities. While there, he instituted protective baseline metrics and processes to collaboratively grow delivered cost savings up to 35% over prior year. West has a BA degree and an executive MBA from Youngstown State University. He is a IASSC Certified Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt.

For over 20 years, the Turtle & Hughes THIS division has worked in the industrial supply market by partnering with Fortune 100 companies to reduce their total cost of ownership. THIS operates nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.