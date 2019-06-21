Menu
UDAY_YADAV_Eaton-1000.jpg
Yadav Named COO of Eaton’s Electrical Sector

Yadav has held several senior-level posts at Eaton since joining the company in 1999.

Eaton (Cleveland, OH):  Uday Yadav will be COO of the Electrical Sector effective July 1 and will report to Eaton’s chairman and CEO Craig Arnold. Yadav most recently served as president and COO of the Industrial Sector. Prior to this role, he was president of the Aerospace Group, executive VP of the Eaton Business System, president of the Asia-Pacific region for the Hydraulics Group, VP of Supply Chain for the Fluid Power Group, general manager and director of the Global Hose Division, and held several positions in the Automotive Group. Yadav holds a double degree with honors in engineering and business from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

HEATH_MONESMITH_Eaton-200.jpgIn other Eaton news, Heath Monesmith, currently Eaton’s executive vice president and general counsel, will succeed Yadav as president and COO of the Industrial Sector. In this role, he will also have corporate responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions and will report to Arnold. A successor for Monesmith will be named in the near future. Prior to joining Eaton, Monesmith was vice president and chief legal counsel – Litigation and executive vice president of Human Resources at Cooper Industries and was a partner at the K&L Gates law firm in Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio University, a law degree from The Ohio State University College of Law, and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

TAGS: News
