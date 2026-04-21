How to Monetize Your Goldmine of Customer Data

Jim Nowakowski is president of Interline Creative Group, Palatine, IL. Along with being the consummate marketing maven for his research, advertising and PR clients, Jim is a true student of the construction game and recently wrote an article for EW, The Distributor Is the Heartbeat of Construction Sales, that does a wonderful job of highlighting the role electrical distributors play in supporting construction projects. He has written for Electrical Wholesaling for many years on marketing and management topics, most recently on branding, harnessing social media, digital marketing and search engine optimization (Check out the links to some of his articles below).
In this podcast, you will learn how electrical distributors can use the data they collect on customer buying habits and history to pump up profits and drive revenues and how they can enhance their company’s brand in the market.
You can contact Jim at 847-358-4848 or [email protected].
READ WHAT JIM NOWAKOWSKI HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE MARKET IN THESE EW ARTICLES
Jim has been a prolific writer for Electrical Wholesaling over the years. Here's a sampling of the articles he has written for us on sales, digital marketing and management:
The Distributor Is the Heartbeat of Construction Sales
March, 2026
Build That Brand
July, 2020
Digital Marketing 101
August, 2019
The Power of SEO
April, 2019
Securing Your Niche
July, 2017
Tweeting for Success
September, 2016
Why Distributors Can Still Matter
March, 2007
When Push Comes to Shove
February, 2005
How to Launch New Products
December, 2003
Your Very Own Brand
March, 2003