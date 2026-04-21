How to Monetize Your Goldmine of Customer Data

In this EW Executive Insights podcast, Jim Nowakowski, president of the Interline Creative Group, Palatine, IL, explores how electrical distributors can use the data they collect on customer buying habits and history to pump up profits and drive revenues and how they can enhance their company’s brand in the market.
April 21, 2026
2 min read
Interline Creative Group / Endeavor
69e6a176904f919eb45be06f Nowakowski Image2
Interline Creative Group
Jim Nowakowski

Jim Nowakowski

Jim Nowakowski is president of Interline Creative Group, Palatine, IL. Along with being the consummate marketing maven for his research, advertising and PR clients, Jim is a true student of the construction game and recently wrote an article for EW, The Distributor Is the Heartbeat of Construction Sales, that does a wonderful job of highlighting the role electrical distributors play in supporting construction projects. He has written for Electrical Wholesaling for many years on marketing and management topics, most recently on branding, harnessing social media, digital marketing and search engine optimization (Check out the links to some of his articles below).

In this podcast, you will learn how electrical distributors can use the data they collect on customer buying habits and history to pump up profits and drive revenues and how they can enhance their company’s brand in the market.

You can contact Jim at 847-358-4848 or  [email protected].

 

READ WHAT JIM NOWAKOWSKI HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE  MARKET IN THESE EW ARTICLES

Jim has been a prolific writer for Electrical Wholesaling over the years. Here's a sampling of the articles he has written for us on sales, digital marketing and management:

 

The Distributor Is the Heartbeat of Construction Sales

Click here

March, 2026

 

Build That Brand

Click here

July, 2020

 

Digital Marketing 101

Click here

August, 2019

 

The Power of SEO

Click here

April, 2019

 

Securing Your Niche

Click here

July, 2017

 

Tweeting for Success

Click here

September, 2016

 

Why Distributors Can Still Matter

Click here

March, 2007

 

When Push Comes to Shove

Click here

February, 2005

 

How to Launch New Products

Click here

December, 2003

 

Your Very Own Brand

Click here

March, 2003

 

 

About the Author

Jim Lucy
Email

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

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