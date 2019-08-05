Skip navigation
EW's Top 10 New Product Picks for August, 2019

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from ChannelLock, Greenlee, Klein Tools,Ideal Networks, Legrand, Remee Wire & Cable, SmartGuard, NSI Industries, TE Connectivity and 1sourcevend, for having their products selected in this month's Product Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

