Aleddra Adds Reps in Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast Regions

The distributor added eight new reps, along with a warehouse based in Indianapolis, to help expand their reach

Aleddra LED Lighting, Seattle, recently announced that they have added a new distribution center warehouse in Indianapolis and eight new representatives to help accommodate growth the Midwest, Southeast
and Northeast territories:

A.A. MacPherson: New England territory; Lester/Archer Sales: IN, OH and KY; New Gen Lighting: NYC and northern NJ; Absolute Sales: AZ, UT, NV, NM and CO; Smith Lighting Sales: OK; Electra Sales: AR; Wyoming Lighting: WY and west NE; and AM Agency: Alberta and East BC, Canada.

