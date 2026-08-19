JD Martin to Represent Mersen, Dialight and Hammond in Latin America

JD Martin Co., Dallas, TX, is expanding its representation into Mexico and Latin America with the Mersen, Dialight and Hammond product lines. JD Martin International has been selected as the new manufacturers’ representative for Mersen throughout Mexico, and the rep for Dialight and Hammond Power Solutions LATAM (HPS LATAM) in Latin America. These Latin American partnerships will build on existing relationships that JD Martin companies have with these companies in the United States.

Juan Villasana, president of JD Martin International, said in the press releases announcing these line additions in Latin America that they will build on JD Martin International’s regional market knowledge and local presence.

According to the press release, by representing Mersen in Mexico, JD Martin International further strengthens its ability to support distributors, contractors and end users with electrical protection and power management solutions, and by combining Mersen’s globally recognized product portfolio with JD Martin International’s, customers throughout Mexico will benefit from enhanced technical support, stronger channel partnerships and expanded business opportunities.

The press releases also said representing Mersen, Hammond and Dialight across Latin American will reinforce its commitment to helping manufacturers build stronger interconnected relationships with distributors, engineers, contractors, OEMs and end users through knowledgeable local representation.

In other company news, New Century, Indianapolis, a JD Martin company, will partner with Keystone Technologies in Indiana.

Click here to read Electrical Wholesaling's Sept. 2025 company profile on JD Martin.