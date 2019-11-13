IDEAL Networks Appoints Four New Manufacturer Rep Agencies

IDEAL Networks, Stokenchurch, U.K., recently appointed several new rep agencies to cover U.S. territories: Axion Technologies will represent WA, OR, ID, MT, and AK; Big East Technologies, Inc., will serve ME, MA, RI, VT, NH and CT; Convergent Sales Inc. will cover WY, CO, AZ, NM, UT and NV; and East Coast Enterprise will look after VA, MD and DC.

These additions bring the number of leading reps agencies in the U.S. to 11 total. They join the seven rep agencies that were announced in Aug. 2019: Cabling Technologies Inc. and Manufacturers Solution Alliance (NE, IA, KS, MO, TN, MS, AL and GA); The Ascend Group (TX, OK, AR and LA); TC Connect (NC and SC); Private Network Technologies (NY and northern NJ); Kirk Sales Inc. (southern NJ, eastern PA and DE); and Triton GN (MI, IN, OH, WV and western PA).