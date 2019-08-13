Ideal Networks Appoints U.S. Rep Agencies to Sell VDV Test Equipment

Ideal Networks, Stokenchurch, UK, a global provider of data cable and network testing equipment, has named several rep agencies in the United States. So far, the company has partnered with seven rep agencies: Cabling Technologies Inc. (Florida); Manufacturers Solution Alliance (Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia); The Ascend Group (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana); TC Connect (North and South Carolina); Private Network Technologies (New York and Northern New Jersey); Kirk Sales Inc. (Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware); and Triton GN (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania), with more to follow.

“Under new ownership since Dec. 2018, we are hiring new people, established a new premises (the New Jersey facility) and are now adding agencies to provide increased local coverage for customers in the U.S., while building on decades of experience in this industry,” Jim Hunter, VP of sales for North America, said in the press release. “With our strong foundation and innovative, new products, we are making sure our customers and distribution partners across the country receive the very best service, support and solutions.”

Hunter’s appointment is another of Ideal Networks’ recent investments, alongside the employment of an additional Regional Sales Manager. Brian Bortz is responsible for customers in the Western Region, joining Regional Sales Managers Wendy Thomas (Northeast/North Central) and Bryan Marcom (Southeast/South Central).