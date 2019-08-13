Skip navigation
Menu
IDEAL_Networks_rep_agencies_1000.jpg
News>Rep News

Ideal Networks Appoints U.S. Rep Agencies to Sell VDV Test Equipment

The appointments follow the recent news that Ideal Networks has established a dedicated facility in New Jersey to meet the needs of installers, technicians and distribution partners across North America.

Ideal Networks, Stokenchurch, UK, a global provider of data cable and network testing equipment, has named several rep agencies in the United States. So far, the company has partnered with seven rep agencies: Cabling Technologies Inc. (Florida); Manufacturers Solution Alliance (Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia); The Ascend Group (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana); TC Connect (North and South Carolina); Private Network Technologies (New York and Northern New Jersey); Kirk Sales Inc. (Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware); and Triton GN (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky,  West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania), with more  to follow.

“Under new ownership since Dec. 2018, we are hiring new people, established a new premises (the New Jersey facility) and are now adding agencies to provide increased local coverage for customers in the U.S., while building on decades of experience in this industry,” Jim Hunter, VP of sales for North America, said in the press release.  “With our strong foundation and innovative, new products, we are making sure our customers and distribution partners across the country receive the very best service, support and solutions.”

Hunter’s appointment is another of Ideal Networks’ recent investments, alongside the employment of an additional Regional Sales Manager.  Brian Bortz is responsible for customers in the Western Region, joining Regional Sales Managers Wendy Thomas (Northeast/North Central) and Bryan Marcom (Southeast/South Central).

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Orbit_Golf_Tourney.jpg
Orbit Industries Sponsors 2019 Mid-South IEC Golf Tournament
Jul 22, 2019
classic_combo3.jpg
Classic Wire & Cable appoints Curtis Stout Co. as Rep
Jul 18, 2019
AgentsWest_Maxlite1000.jpg
Agents West to Rep MaxLite
Jun 27, 2019
LA_MS.jpg
Schell Martin to Represent Mersen in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi
Apr 30, 2019