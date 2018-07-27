Menu
J.D. Martin to Rep Mersen in All of Texas

The company's Texas offices are in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Wichita Falls and Denton.

The J.D. Martin Co. recently announced that effective Aug. 1, it has expanded coverage as the manufacturer's representative of Mersen Electrical Power Products to include Houston, central and south Texas. J.D. Martin is now the Mersen representative for all Texas territories. Greg Baker, president of J.D. Martin, said in the press release, “With Texas offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Wichita Falls, Denton, J.D. Martin is well-positioned to continue growing and supporting the Mersen brand, by working with the distribution channel, engineering and end user customer base.”

