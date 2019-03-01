Jim Johnson Selected as NEMRA President and CEO

Industry veteran Jim Johnson will be NEMRA’s new president and CEO effective May 1. Johnson is an industry veteran with experience at electrical manufacturers Atkore, Calpipe, Ericson Manufacturing, Ideal Industries and as a manufacturers’ rep at Lester Sales Co., Indianapolis, IN, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The announcement at www.nemra.org said he was selected “following a comprehensive search of candidates from within the manufacturing, distribution and trade association communities. He brings to NEMRA more than 30 years of experience as a manufacturing sales executive and a manufacturers’ representative.”

“We are excited to have an industry executive of Jim’s caliber taking over the leadership of NEMRA.” said Fran Pollart, NEMRA’s chairman and head of the search committee, in the announcement. “He possesses the leadership skills, the strategic acumen, and most importantly, a breadth of industry experience, all of which will benefit the entire NEMRA membership.”

“I am thrilled to become NEMRA’s next leader and to have the opportunity to build upon all of the great initiatives in place” said Johnson in the announcement. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, NMG committee, NEMRA staff and NEMRA members, as we soon celebrate NEMRA’s 50th anniversary and launch the next stage of our growth as a vibrant and professional association.”

He will assume his role on May 1 and work alongside current NEMRA President & CEO Ken Hooper during a 60-day transition before Ken retires.