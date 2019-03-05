Michigan-based Electrical Reps Young & Champagne Co. and Electrical Sales Merge

Michigan-based electrical rep agencies, Young & Champagne Co. and Electrical Sales Co. (YCE) merged on March 1 to form Young & Champagne Electrical Sales Inc. The new firm will represent manufacturers covering the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets in the lower peninsula of Michigan. “We have combined the expertise of two legacy firms to provide our customers with the solutions of a powerful product offering.”

Michael Young, president, said in the press release. “Our new firm incorporates youth and experience, propelling the agency into the next generation.” The new organization will operate from the Detroit office and 20,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility, where Young and Champagne Company has resided for over 50 years.

Young & Champagne Electrical Sales represents leading manufacturers including Atkore, General Cable and Philips Signify Lamps and Ballasts. The leadership team consists of Michael Young, president; Dan LeBlanc, vice president; Jacquelyn Breneman, secretary/treasurer; and additional agency principals Jill Siarto, Troy Olsen and Christy Cafarelli. Visit www.ycesales.com for additional contact and product information.