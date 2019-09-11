NEMRA Launches 2025 Rep of the Future Study

The electrical market continues to change and the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) is preparing its members to meet the challenge. NEMRA is conducting its Rep of the Future research and is soliciting input from manufacturer reps, manufacturers and distributors to gain a broad understanding of each channel stakeholder’s perspective.The industry’s input will be used by the NEMRA Board and the NEMRA/Manufacturer Group (NMG) to develop programs to support independent manufacturers' reps and manufacturers.

The research, being conducted by Channel Marketing Group, is designed to understand what each audience sees as business drivers over the next five years and to determine what their expectations and relationships will be and look like with manufacturers' reps. The research is being conducted via interviews and a survey.

Click here to participate in the survey.

You can also paste this link in your browser: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ROTFEW.

If you prefer to respond via a telephone conversation, schedule a time by contacting David Gordon, president of Channel Marketing at [email protected]. Research results will be presented to the membership at this year’s NEMRA Annual Meeting and a series of webinars will be held in February.