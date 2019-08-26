Skip navigation
Patrick J. Schuch & Associates to Rep Video Mount Products in Illinois & Wisconsin

VMP's mounting systems have been installed in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world.

Video Mount Products (VMP), Stevensville, MD, a provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, CI, residential, and pro audio/video markets, has signed on Patrick J. Schuch & Associates as its representative for the Illinois and Wisconsin territory, effective immediately.

Based in Chicago with offices in Cincinnati and Minneapolis, Patrick J. Schuch & Associates has worked in the surveillance, security and communication industries for more than 20 years. The firm supports all installs from training, pre-planning, registration, and implementation to after the sale backup and maintenance to contribute and assure success.

