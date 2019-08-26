Patrick J. Schuch & Associates to Rep Video Mount Products in Illinois & Wisconsin

Video Mount Products (VMP), Stevensville, MD, a provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, CI, residential, and pro audio/video markets, has signed on Patrick J. Schuch & Associates as its representative for the Illinois and Wisconsin territory, effective immediately.

Based in Chicago with offices in Cincinnati and Minneapolis, Patrick J. Schuch & Associates has worked in the surveillance, security and communication industries for more than 20 years. The firm supports all installs from training, pre-planning, registration, and implementation to after the sale backup and maintenance to contribute and assure success.