Pollart Electrical Sales Gives Back

Pollart Electrical Sales, a Pennsylvania-based independent manufacturers’ rep recently helped freshen up the facility of the Cradle of Hope, Glenside, PA, an organization that ministers to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of homeless single mothers in the metropolitan Philadelphia area. On Sept. 18, members of the Pollart team visited the Cradle of Hope facility to paint walls and ceilings, updated the landscaping, install lighting, scrub woodwork and cleaned carpets.

The Cradle of Hope provides housing and support services, including help with finding childcare & well-paying careers. From workshops to Bible study and counseling, the women are offered the tools to learn, grow and experience new opportunities for themselves and for their children.

The Pollart team after a hard day of work at the Cradle of Hope facility.