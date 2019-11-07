Russelectric Names The Mission Critical Group as Manufacturing Rep

Russelectric, a Siemens business, Hingham, MA, recently announced that The Mission Critical Management (MCM) Group has been named Russelectric manufacturer’s representative for GA. MCM Group specializes in design, application and deployment of emergency, power quality and power distribution equipment in the health care, industrial, emergency lighting and data center construction markets. They have more than 40 years of industry experience, with manufacturing partners such as Eaton, Tystar and others.