Skip navigation
Menu
News>Rep News

Russelectric Names The Mission Critical Group as Manufacturing Rep

MCM specializes in design, application and deployment of emergency, power quality and power distribution equipment in various markets.

Russelectric, a Siemens business, Hingham, MA, recently announced that The Mission Critical Management (MCM) Group has been named Russelectric manufacturer’s representative for GA. MCM Group specializes in design, application and deployment of emergency, power quality and power distribution equipment in the health care, industrial, emergency lighting and data center construction markets. They have more than 40 years of industry experience, with manufacturing partners such as Eaton, Tystar and others.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Aleddra Adds Reps in Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast Regions
Nov 07, 2019
Shat-R-Shield Hires Two Reps
Nov 01, 2019
Biben Co to Rep Nicor_1025.jpg
Biben Sales Corp. to Rep NICOR
Oct 24, 2019
MaxLite Appoints New Reps
Oct 22, 2019