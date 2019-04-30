Menu
Schell Martin to Represent Mersen in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi

The Schell Martin Co., New Orleans, LA, will rep Mersen Electrical Power Products to include all of Louisiana and Mississippi south of Interstate 20. effective May 1. A Schell Martin press release said the enhancement of the Mersen fuse line complements Schell Martin’s current line sheet, which has greatly expanded since their alignment with JD Martin Co. in May 2018. Schell Martin will grow and support  the Mersen brand by working with the distribution channel, engineering, and end-user customer base.

