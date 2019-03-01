Service Wire Recognizes Reps at NEMRA

Service Wire Co.presented the Art Weisberg Founder’s Award for recognition of excellence in sales growth and performance to independent reps at the recent NEMRA Conference in Dallas. The Award is presented each year to top-performing manufacturer representatives who exhibit sales growth and exemplary performance in any vertical market.The 2018 commercial and industrial manufacturer representative award winners are:

Alliance Marketing Ltd. – Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Bob Jones & Associates – Phoenix, AZ

Electra Sales – Irving, TX

Empire Electric Sales – Sacramento, CA

E-TEL – Houston, TX

Joseph E. Biben Sales Corp. – Philadelphia, PA

Lyle W. Williams Co. - Salt Lake City, UT