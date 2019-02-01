TPC Wire & Cable Delivering Sales & Marketing Content to Reps and Distributors through RepFiles

TPC Wire & Cable Corp. is now delivering sales and marketing collateral to their sales representatives and distributors through the RepFiles NEMRA and NAED Edition applications. The RepFiles system provides a single location for sales reps and distributors to access their manufacturers' latest sales and marketing content - anytime, anywhere. There is no cost for sales reps or distributors to access files inside the RepFiles NEMRA and NAED apps, which can be downloaded for offline use and quickly shared with customers. With a simple sync, all downloaded files remain up-to-date.