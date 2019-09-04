WESCO Endorses NEMRA POS Standards

WESCO International, Pittsburgh, PA, has endorsed NEMRA’s Point-of-Sale Reporting Standards. In total, more than 50 manufacturers/brands and distributors have endorsed the standards.

Don Snowden, VP of sales and marketing for WESCO, said in the press release, “While we’re global in scope, we realize that the key to success is execution at the customer level. WESCO is pleased to support this important initiative. Manufacturing sales representatives are a critical component of the supply chain and work hand-in-hand with our branches to support our customers. They should be confident that they will be compensated for sales they generate that are fulfilled by WESCO. These sales-reporting standards help streamline the process of sharing information and ensure that sales representatives of our supplier partners are appropriately compensated for their time, effort, and support.”

Jim Johnson, NEMRA’s president, said in the press release, “As one of the largest electrical distributors in the country, with hundreds of locations supported by regional distribution centers, WESCO’s endorsement of the NEMRA POS Minimum Reporting Standards is not only significant, but underscores the importance of establishing common standards to ensure representatives are properly compensated. We appreciate WESCO’s commitment to the sales representative community and endorsement of these reporting standards.”

Click here for more information on NEMRA’s POS initiative.