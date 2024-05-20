Top 150 Distributors Speak Out in Today's Electrical Economy Podcast
May 20, 2024
Episode 96 of the Today’s Electrical Economy podcast sponsored by Champion looks at some of large construction projects Top 150 distributors are working on and provides some interesting commentary of what’s happening with copper prices.
Episode 96 of the Today’s Electrical Economy podcast sponsored by Champion looks at some of large construction projects Top 150 distributors are working on and provides some interesting commentary of what’s happening with copper prices.