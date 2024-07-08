  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE
    1. Podcasts
    2. Today’s Electrical Economy

    Hot Electrical Stocks & a Deep Dive into the Latest Construction Data

    July 8, 2024
    Episode #99 of the Today's Electrical Economy Podcast series looks at the publicly owned electrical stocks showing the most growth in 2Q 2024 and the hottest segments of the construction market.
    Episode #99 of the Today's Electrical Economy Podcast series looks at the publicly owned electrical stocks showing the most growth in 2Q 2024 and the hottest segments of the construction market.