EW’s Executive Insights Podcast: ATI Electrical’s Greg Knowles on Serving the Market for Temporary Power and Switchgear

With its specialties in switchgear, temporary power and cable repair, ATI Electrical, Pompano Beach, FL, has carved out a unique niche in the electrical construction market. Greg Knowles, the company’s founder and a proud graduate of Texas A&M’s Industrial Distribution, used his 14 years of experience in the electrical market to launch a distributor in 2005 that has evolved to provide portable power, customized switchgear and critical power solutions and cable repair to customers in the marine, mining and entertainment industries.

In recent years, Knowles and the ATI Electrical team have supplied switchgear, substations, temporary power and related products to several high-profile projects, including the new MGM Sphere, T-Mobile Arena, Resorts World, Las Vegas Water District and Durango Station in Las Vegas, and the Chick-Fil-A Portable Kitchens in southeast Florida. The company is ranked #132 on EW’s 2023 Top 150 ranking with more than $40 million in 2022 annual sales and locations in Florida and Las Vegas.

In this podcast, Greg discusses the growth and operational strategies that his team has used to sell this unique blend of products and services to become one of the largest electrical distributors in the United States.