Moving the Needle

At City Electric Supply’s recent Connect event in Nashville, TN, which drew more than 2,000 employees and vendors, the company proudly celebrated its 75 years of growth in the United States and its home in England. Near the entry to the CES Connect exhibit hall the company constructed a museum-like exhibition area that highlighted the hundreds of employees with at least 10 years of service in a huge mural and recreated the first CES counter, which Tom Mackie, the company’s founder, built out of “an old door, tea chests and some red bricks,” according to a company publication. Mackie, a RAF navigator during World War II, launched City Electric Supply in 1951.

John Gray and Blair Feidler, the co-CEOs for CES, took some time out from their busy schedules at the CES Connect event to chat with Electrical Wholesaling about what’s next for the eighth largest distributor in North America. Click here for more info on City Electric Supply's 2026 Connect event

Gray and Feidler have worked for CES for decades. Gray has been with CES for 40 years, and Feidler has been with the company for 29 years. They learned the ropes at CES along the company’s traditional training route to their present roles, working as truck drivers, warehouse workers, salespeople and branch managers before moving into executive management posts with the company. Feidler replaces Andrew Dawes, who retired in April as co-CEO.

Gray and Feidler have known each other for years and say they enjoy competing with each other. Feidler says he has been Gray’s “wing man” as the two have worked together to increase CES’ footprint in the United States.

“John and I are extremely competitive,” says Feidler, “We're competitive in life, have different football teams and we're competitive in business. It's very healthy for our business. That's the spirit we love.”

“I met Blair early in his career at CES and saw a drive in him that can’t be taught,” Gray said in the press release announcing Feidler’s promotion earlier this year. “I’ve watched him grow — and had the privilege to be part of that growth — ever since. Like Andrew (Dawes) and me, he began in the branches and advanced through operations. I look forward to partnering with Blair and continuing the culture and values that make CES special.”