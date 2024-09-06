  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Syndigo Joins ETIM

    Aug. 26, 2024
    Need to Drive More E-Commerce Sales?

    Sept. 6, 2024
    Webinar hosts Dave Bent from ECI and Andy Carlson from DDS share industry secrets to successfully starting an ecommerce website. Register today for this Sept. 17 webinar.

    This can’t-miss webinar, “How to Get Started with Ecommerce: Tips for Electrical Distributors,” will help distributors just getting into digital storefronts and companies that want to tweak their e-commerce strategy to increase sales and profits.  On Sept. 17 at 11 AM ET / 10 AM CT / 8 AM PT,  e-biz gurus Dave Bent from ECI and Andy Carlson from DDS will offer attendees a ton of practical  tips, including online pricing strategies and pumping up the ROI on your e-commerce investment. Click here to register.

     

