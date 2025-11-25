Border States Wins Best B2B User Experience Design at eCommerce World Show

Border States, Fargo, ND, recently took home top honors for Best B2B User Experience Design at eCommerce World 2025 Americas Edition in Scottsdale, AZ.

The award recognizes excellence in user design for B2B company websites, and eCommerce World noted several factors that made the Border States website stand out. These included intuitive navigation, accessibility, personalization and customer-centric design that ensure buyers can efficiently find products, complete transactions and effortlessly engage with digital tools.

Border States works with Smith Commerce on its web design and functionality. Liz Saxen-Duggan from Smith accepted the award alongside Jon Axtman, Digital Customer Experience director, and Ben Schumann, IT Team Lead CPB, from Border States.

“This is a great validation of the effort everyone has put into our side, our partnership with Smith Commerce and how our collective team works and delivers results,” Axtman said in the press release.

Representatives from more than 600 manufacturers and distributors attended the event. The Americas Edition for this event was B2B eCommerce’s inaugural event with more planned in Europe, the Asia-Pacific Region and Middle East and Africa Region in 2026.

The 100% employee-owned company is rated the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling in its 2025 Top 100 ranking. Border States has more than 3,500 employee-owners in 31 states.