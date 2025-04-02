    • Latest from Management

    Illustration 233759396 © Timea Ad / Dreamstime.com
    © Endeavor Business Media

    Sponsored

    Photo 124738049 / andrey popov / dreamstime.com
    67ed784d42f61e3845dc8c1c Survey Photo 124738049 Andrey Popov Dreamstime

    Benchmark Your 2Q 2025 Forecast and 1Q 2025 Sales Results by Taking this EW Survey

    April 2, 2025
    All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Survey conducted by Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Vertical Research Partners.

    Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q1 2025 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

    Just click on this link to take the survey

    It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors.

    Please respond by Friday, April 11

    Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

    If you have questions about the survey, contact Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

    This is the link to take the survey

     

     

    Jim Lucy
    Jim Lucy
    Jim Lucy

    Thank you! 

     

    Jim Lucy

    Editor-in-Chief

    Electrical Wholesaling

    [email protected]

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations