Share Your Thoughts on Volume Rebates in this Enable/Channel Marketing Group Survey

David Gordon, president of Channel Marketing Group, said in a recent post at electricaltrends.com that the topic of rebates is generating plenty of interesting conversations between distributors and manufacturers. To see where the electrical market is at with rebates, he is working on CMG’s second State of Volume Rebate research report for Enable and would like to get your thoughts on rebates through a brief survey.

Please click here to take the survey

Says Gordon, “If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we need your help. If you are in sales, purchasing, branch management, marketing, finance, regional management or senior management… for either party, we need your input. The intent is to compare last year vs this year. Key areas the research covers include:

Effectiveness in driving sales / affecting behavior

Negotiating rebates

Rebate structures

Communicating rebates within your organization to gain support (distributors)

Rebate Administration

Collaboration to Optimize Rebate Returns

“If you could share your input, it would be much appreciated.”

All input is confidential, and no respondent specific information will be provided to Enable (so no telemarketing!) At the end of the survey you can register to receive a copy of the report and for a variety of survey awards (three $250 Amazon certificates, ten $75 Amazon certificates) and every response funds a donation to One Tree Planted to plant 10 trees!

Interested in seeing the white paper developed from last year's Enable/CMG survey? Contact David Gordon by clicking here.