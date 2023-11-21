Edges Electrical Group Joins AD’s Electrical U.S. Division

Edges Electrical Group will join Affiliated Distributors (AD) as a new owner/member in the U.S. effective Jan. 1, 2024. Established in 1948, Edges Electrical Group is the largest independent electrical distributor in Northern California. The family-owned company has 12 locations and was ranked #40 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 listing with $360 million in 2022 sales.

Isaac Madarieta, president and CEO, joined the Edges team in May 2023 and has a vision for the organization’s future centered on building a growth-oriented culture focused on service and excellence.

“We are excited to join the AD community and take advantage of the vast programs available to help growing businesses like ours to compete and win long-term. As we think about the future, AD’s multi-divisional strategy, financial programs, e-commerce solutions and networking opportunities stand out as a differentiator,” said Madarieta, in the press release.

“AD has a long track-record of supporting independents and the addition of Edges Electrical Group to the AD community will not only make a difference to their organization, but also the industries they serve,” said Karen Baker, president of AD’s Electrical U.S. Division, in the release.