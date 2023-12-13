AD to Merge with The Edge Group from VDV Market

AD and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying and marketing group based in Houston that focuses on the VDV market, announced a merger. The merger will close on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Edge Group is a buying group that connects independent distributors and manufacturers in the datacom, security, low voltage, audio/video, electronic MRO and electronic OEM industries. Over the past 30 years, Edge has grown to represent over 50 supplier lines and support more than 70 independent distributors with over 1,200 stocking locations. The upcoming merger will bring distributors to AD’s Electrical – U.S. division.

Marisol Fernandez, President of AD’s Electrical & Industrial Business Unit, talked about how the merger agreement expands the footprint of AD’s distributor and supplier base. “We are thrilled about the benefits that this merger will bring to AD’s community of independent distributors, our suppliers and service providers,” said Fernandez in the press release. “Many of our Electrical members operate in industries directly aligned with The Edge Group’s markets, and members and suppliers from both groups will have the ability to grow their businesses through AD programs and expansion opportunities offered through our multi-industry strategy.”

Ron Meyers, chairman and Founder of The Edge Group, also spoke about the value he sees in the merger agreement. “The AD team has been an incredible partner in this process, and we are excited about what the future brings for Edge’s distributors and suppliers,” said Meyers in the release. “We see the upcoming merger as a win-win for both groups that will support new distributor-supplier relationships, networking opportunities and sustainable growth. If AD’s history of growth and success is any indicator, the future is bright.”

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg discussed how the merger agreement aligns with the values of the two groups.

“AD and Edge’s shared values became immediately clear,” said Weisberg in the release. “Both groups have rich histories of supporting independents by helping them grow, retain market share, and make a difference in their communities. We know everyone involved will see the value and benefits of this new relationship; we can’t wait to get to work and welcome our 15th merger to the AD community.”