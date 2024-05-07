AD Reports Record Member Sales in the First Three Months of 2024

Total member sales at Affiliated Distributors (AD), Wayne, PA, in the first three months of 2024 hit a record $19.5 billion, a +7% increase across AD’s 14 divisions and three countries. Same-store sales increased by +3% in the U.S., +2% in Canada, and +5% in Mexico, in their respective currencies. Member purchases from AD suppliers grew +2% to $4.7 billion.

Seventy-one new members joined AD in the first quarter of the year, including 50 that joined as part of the Edge Group merger, effective January 1. AD members also acquired another 10 companies outside of AD.