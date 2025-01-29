AD Names 2025 LLC Board of Directors After Owner/Member Vote

Affiliated Distributors (AD) (Wayne, PA): The buying/marketing group announced that its owner/members elected three directors to its LLC Board of Directors and an appointment. John Thompson, CEO of First Electric Supply Co., was newly elected to the Board; while Dr. Don McNeeley, Chairman and CEO of Chicago Tube & Iron; and Clay Geary, owner and manager of Interior Exterior Building Supply; were re-elected for another term. Additionally, George Vorwick, President and CEO of United Electric Supply Co., was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy.



John Thompson and George Vorwick are new members of AD, joining the group as a result of AD’s merger in October with IMARK Electrical. AD directors are elected through an annual voting process during which the AD Board’s Nominating & Governance Committee reviews nominations submitted from the membership at-large and AD owner/members vote on the nominees proposed to join the Board.

John Thompson is chairman and CEO of First Electric Supply Co., a distributor of electrical supplies and equipment; Thompson Distribution Company, Inc., a mechanical equipment distributor; CMID, an architectural and engineering design firm; and BC Countertops, a fabricator and installer of millwork. He currently serves on the boards of the National Bank of Indianapolis, Johnson Grossnickle and Associates (JGA), and TMAP/ Make my Move.



George Vorwick, the president and CEO of United Electric Supply Co., has 40 years of experience in sales and management within the electrical wholesale industry. Vorwick currently serves on the United Electric Supply Board and has additional Board experience, including with NAED, IDEA and IMARK Group.

Dr. Don McNeeley, Chairman and CEO of Chicago Tube and Iron Co., a steel distribution, fabrication, and engineering company founded in 1914, currently chairs the Investment Committee and serves on the Audit Committee of the AD LLC Board. In addition to his role at Chicago Tube and Iron, McNeeley is a director at Saulsbury Industry and Vail Rubber Works. He also holds an adjunct faculty position at Northwestern University in the McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Mathematics.

Clay Geary is the owner and manager of Interior Exterior Building Supplies, a second-generation gypsum specialty dealer. With over 30 years of experience in the drywall industry, Geary has been a member of the board of the Gypsum Supply Division since 2019. Before joining AD in 2019 as part of the merger with the Drake Group, he served on the Executive Committee of the Drake Group and was the chairman in 2018.

The members of the 2025 AD LLC Board are:



• François Deschênes, president & CEO, Deschênes Group Inc.



• Clay Geary, owner/manager, Interior Exterior Building Supply



• Karla Neupert Hockley, president, Consolidated Supply Co.



• Tim Horsman, president & CEO, E.B. Horsman & Son & AD LLC Organizational Development Committee Chair



• Paul Kennedy, president & CEO, DSG



• Dr. Don McNeeley, chairman & CEO, Chicago Tube & Iron & chair of the Investment Committee



• Donald Slominski, Jr., executive chairman, McNaughton-McKay Electric Co. & AD LLC Audit Committee chair



• Jason Seger, president, Border States Electric & chair of the Governance & Nominating Committee



• John Thompson, chairman & CEO, First Electric Supply Co.



• George Vorwick, president & CEO, United Electric Supply Co.



• Scott Weaver, president & CEO, APR Supply Co.



• Bill Weisberg, chairman & CEO, AD



• John Wiborg, president & CEO, Stellar Industrial Supply, Inc. & AD LLC Board lead director