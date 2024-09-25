AD-IMARK Finalize Merger

AD’s merger with IMARK Electrical has officially been consummated along with IMARK Electrical’s formal separation from IMARK Group.

IMARK Electrical Board Chairman John Thompson said in the press release, “IMARK Electrical was instrumental in creating IMARK Group, and the best practice sharing that we experienced there was positive. However, the benefits for us, from merging with AD are enormous. With AD we have best practice implementation plus increased purchasing volume in our core industry; additional growth opportunities for our members who operate in other industries; member ownership; effective governance; and the economies of scale that come from being a single group in multiple industries and countries to operate efficiently, develop and staff innovative programs.”

AD’s 900-plus independent owner/members span 14 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales (pre-merger) exceeding $75 billion of electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials products.

Paul Kennedy, CEO of DSG said in the press release, “Today marks a historic moment in the independent electrical channel in North America. This merger of equals will operate as the newly created AD Independent Electrical Supply Division (IESD) representing over 700 independently owned electrical distributors with annual sales over $43 billion. The strategic importance of coming together as one combined entity will forever shape the future of the Independent electrical channel. IESD is now one group, supported by one team of individuals committed to accelerating the growth of the electrical channel.

A special committee with representatives from the AD and IMARK boards of directors provided strategic direction for the transaction. The committee members were John Thompson, CEO of First Electric Supply; Scott Teerlinck, president and CEO of Crescent Electric Supply; Paul Kennedy, CEO of DSG; Don Slominski, executive chairman of McNaughton-McKay Electric Co.; and David White, former chairman and CEO of Border States.

IESD will be part of AD’s Electrical & Industrial Business Unit, led by Marisol Fernandez, who has been deeply involved in the strategic process with both organizations.

AD welcomes 16 associates of the IMARK Electrical team to AD. Karen Baker, president of the Independent Electrical Supply Division, will lead a team of associates dedicated to the growth and expansion of the channel. Joining Karen from IMARK will be Jerry Knight who will join AD as a senior VP, Supplier Relations, and work closely with Steven Guidry, AD’s senior VP, Supplier Relations on all matters and programs supplier facing. Tim Babcock, VP, Member Engagement will lead a team comprised of Shaker Brock, director, Member Engagement; and Melissa Sealy, a second director for Member Engagement, focused supporting members. Kelly Koch, senior director, Marketing, will join the Division and focus on electrical programs. Other key former IMARK associates will also be added to Baker’s team in addition to others throughout Finance and IT.

Bob Smith, former president and CEO of IMARK Electrical, will also join AD as a senior advisor to AD’s executive team as they work through the integration process and bring together two strong organizations.

The newly reconstituted IESD Board of Directors is comprised of 14 industry leaders represented in equal parts from both groups to provide guidance on strategic matters that impact the division. These leaders are:

John Hanna, president and COO, Fromm Electric and IESD co-board Chair;

George Vorwick, president and CEO, United Electric Supply and IESD co-board Chair;

president and CEO, United Electric Supply and IESD co-board Chair; John Cady, president, Revere Electric;

Michael Doris, president, Mars Electric;

Danny Gray, president and CEO, Independent Electric Supply;

Steve Helle, president, Granite City Electric Supply;

Paul Kennedy, president and CEO, DSG;

Craig LaRue, president, Alameda Electrical Distributors;

Lura McBride, president and CEO, Van Meter;

John Marshall, president and owner, Atlantic Coast Electric Supply;

Jason Seger, president and CEO Border States;

Jeff Metzler , CEO, Lonestar Electric Supply;

Luis Valls, president and Co-CEO, Turtle & Hughes;

and Bruce Summerville, president, Inline Electric Supply

John Hanna and George Vorwick will serve as co-chairs for the this board and help guide staff on integration and governance matters at the Divisional level. The IESD board will provide the necessary and strategic direction as AD reimagines the possibilities, and IESD seeks to accelerate growth that outpaces industry performance.