AD Sales Up +6% to Record $61 Billion in First Nine Months of 2024

AD member sales in the first nine months of 2024 increased +6% to a record $61 billion across 14 divisions and three countries.

Same-store sales increased by +3% in total, +2% in the U.S.,+ 2% in Canada, and +11% in Mexico, in their respective currencies. Member purchases from AD suppliers grew +4% to $15.4 billion.

115 new members joined AD year-to-date, including over 50 that joined as part of the Edge Group merger, effective Jan. 1. This does not include members joining AD as part of the merger with IMARK Electrical, that closed on Sept. 24th and is in the integration process. AD members also acquired another 36 companies outside of AD.

AD CEO Bill Weisberg said in the press release, “Our community has had a strong third quarter with impressive growth. We continue to outpace industry growth and consolidation across our industries and, with the addition of the incoming members joining us from IMARK Electrical, we expect our membership to grow to at least 1,250 members by the start of the year. Earlier this week, we concluded the last of our seven annual member and supplier industry conferences and it’s been incredible over the last nine months to see the ways that our community comes together and finds new ways to win together. We expect to finish the year strong.”