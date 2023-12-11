A New Chapter for Electrical Wholesaling

Electrical Wholesaling will enter a new era in 2024 with a move to all-digital content. EW’s print publication served the electrical market long and well for more than 100 years.

But because the reading habits of subscribers and marketing objectives of advertisers have evolved over the years, the Electrical Wholesaling team and our parent company, Endeavor Business Media, decided that going forward an all-digital format for our editorial content will best match the information and marketing needs of our audience.

As a sentimental guy who will never stop believing in the power of print and has spent more than 40 years of his career making print magazines (and surviving 400-plus monthly deadlines), the thought of this being the last print issue of Electrical Wholesaling made me reflect on how the magazine can best serve the information needs of the electrical community in the future.

It also makes me think about several of my mentors from my early years on EW — George Ganzenmuller, Andrea Herbert, George Farley, Hank Bergson, Dick Noel, Jerry Ryan, David Weisberg, Tom Preston and Joe McPartland — who not only taught me about the electrical business but showed me it’s an industry you can love and a place where you can make a career.

As we close the print chapter of Electrical Wholesaling, it makes me laugh a bit, too, at the memories of the sometimes zany antics of co-workers, outside authors, artists and photographer who contributed to the pages of this publication over the years.

I am proud of what we accomplished in the print era, and with their help Electrical Wholesaling outlasted several other fine publications in print that cover the distribution industry, including NAED’s TED magazine and Industrial Distribution.

Times move on, and with it comes new opportunities. EW’s all-digital format will allow our editors to create more content for the electrical market in a much more timely manner than the bi-monthly print publication. And it will give advertisers additional exposure opportunities to reach the Electrical Wholesaling audience through more posted content, market data, podcasts, webinars, online training classes, white papers and other new and emerging digital channels.

While the print version will cease publication at the end of 2023, the best of EW’s award-winning editorial content will continue to be published regularly in an expanded format at www.ewweb.com. Readers will have 24/7 access at www.ewweb.com to respected industry analysis such as:

The annual listing of the Top 150 electrical distributors in North America

EW’s Market Planning Guide

EW’s Electrical Pyramid to help you analyze the changing channels of distribution

The popular Electrical Market 101 series

Our annual popular picks for the hottest local markets

A monthly digital version of this “Times & Trends” column

In addition to this widely respected digital content, in 2024 Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial team will be posting several new & exciting online learning resources including:

A new Lunch-and-Learn series of educational podcasts for new employees based on the Electrical Market 101 series of articles on the residential, commercial and industrial markets

A quarterly EW Executive Insights webinar that will explore key market trends, economic indicators and industry news

Monthly online Q&As in podcasts with key industry decisionmakers

Along with this new digital content, ewweb.com and EW’s social media feeds will be loaded with daily posts on people on the move, rep appointments, branch openings & other news from distributors, reps and manufacturers, the latest acquisitions, new product picks and other industry insight.

While the format for our editorial content will be changing in 2024, our team has the same mission: to provide you with the information you need to sell more electrical products and run your business more profitably.