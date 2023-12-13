Remembering 2023

More than a billion dollars in revenues changes hands in 2023’s distributor M&As

It was another year loaded with major distributor acquisitions, and EW’s editors reported on more than 20 deals. Six of the distributors ranked among the 150 largest companies on Electrical Wholesaling’s annual ranking were acquired: Shepherd Electric Supply, Baltimore, MD (Graybar); Billows Electric Supply, Philadelphia (Sonepar/Cooper Electric Supply; Electric Supply Inc., Tampa (Sonepar/World Electric Supply); Buckles-Smith, Santa Clara, CA (Rexel USA); Sunrise Electric Supply, Addison, (Sonepar/Viking Electric Supply); and Teche Electric Supply, Lafayette, LA (Rexel USA). Two things stuck out about the companies that were acquired this year – their total combined revenues and the size of the markets where they operate.

Combined revenues for these six companies top $1.2 billion in 2022 sales, and most of them were located in prosperous large markets. With its three acquisitions, Sonepar bolstered its operations in the Chicago, Philadelphia and Tampa markets, and Rexel USA added a widely respected North California distributor with its acquisition of Buckles-Smith. Graybar added the most revenue in a single transaction for the year, with its purchase of Shepherd Electric Supply in the Baltimore-Washington, DC, metro and its $429.3 million in annual sales.

Along with these pure-play acquisitions of full-line electrical distributors were quite a few acquisitions by distributors into adjacent business niches. Graybar bought Valin Corp., San Jose, CA, a large supplier of products for the process control, process heat, filtration, motion control and automation industries. Rexel bought Wasco, a HVAC plumbing distributor based in the Netherlands, and Sonepar purchased Alliantz of Narbonne, France, a distributor of solar products and energy efficiency solutions.

Other acquisitions of interest included two in the lighting market, where Green Mountain Electrical Supply, Colchester, VT, bought lighting specialist Atlantic Electric Supply, Shrewsbury, MA, and Facility Solutions Group, Austin TX, purchased Lighting Maintenance Inc., Valley Cottage, NY.

Eckart Supply, Corydon, IN, made two purchases: Automated Controls & Electrical Supply, Richmond, IN; and Electrical Supplies Unlimited, Buford, GA. Wiseway, Florence, KY, also expanded outside the electrical market with its purchase of Stearns Supply, a plumbing distributor based in North Vernon, IN.