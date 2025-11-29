New England Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

New England’s electrical construction market appears to be in a bit a lull. Compared to some other regions, few large construction projects are in the pipeline and electrical contractor employment is down year-over-year in the region’s largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas.
Single-family and multi-family building permits are also down double digits year-over-year, in the Boston metropolitan area, the region’s largest market. In the Boston metro, single-family building permits are off approximately -10% through July year-over-year (YOY) to 1,980 and multi-family permits are down about -28.8% YOY to 4,556.
The Boston metro is home to a $493-million high school project in Revere, MA, that entered the planning stage in April, 2025; and a $450-million parking garage project that will add 5,000 parking spots at Logan Airport is starting up. Portland, ME’s Old Port district has seen quite a bit of construction in recent years and plans were announced in May for the $300-million Old Port Square project that would add a 30-story residential and hospitality tower to the area.
Other large projects in New England include the $391-million Eastchester Garden Apartments in Laconia, NH, now underway ; the $220-million 234,000-sq-ft Agawam High School job in Agawam, MA, that broke ground in June; the $158-million East Stamford Elementary School and Middle School in Stamford, CT; and the $127-million modernization project at UMass Lowell's Kennedy College of Sciences that started construction earlier this year.