Middle Atlantic Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

This region’s construction pipeline is loaded with new mega-projects with a total contract value of a billion dollars or more. Pennsylvania may be home to a huge influx of data center construction if Amazon’s plans for $20 billion dollars worth of infrastructure investment in the state comes through. The $880-million Geisinger Medical Center project that broke ground in May 2025 and the $975-million Montgomery Locks and Dam project now underway in Monaca, PA, are two other sizeable projects in the state.

Multi-family permits in Pennsylvania’s two biggest markets were down, with the Philadelphia metro seeing a -3.2% YOY decline, while Pittsburgh’s multi-family market has been whacked with a -38% decline through July 2025.

The New York metropolitan area always seems to get a big number of large projects and this year is no exception. A $12-billion mixed-use project is in the planning stages on Manhattan’s West Side near the Javits Convention Center; the first phase of the $10-billion replacement project for the Port Authority Bus Terminal is underway; and the $3.5-billion Newark Airport AirTrain replacement project broke ground in October; and BXP has a $2-billion. 930,000-sq-ft office tower underway at 343 Madison Ave.

The Big Apple is typically among the nation’s leaders in multi-family building permits and that is the case again in 2025 through July, the most recent data available at press-time due to the government shutdown. Although permits for buildings with five units or more topped 16,000, that’s down -38% from the same time in 2024 – a huge decrease of 9,913 permits.

Across the river in New Jersey, the $3-billion Cooper University Health Care expansion project in Camden, NJ, is in the planning stages and Netflix’s billion-dollar East Coast production hub broke ground in May.