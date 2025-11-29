Middle Atlantic Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

Here's the data for New Jersey, New York & Pennsylvania.
Nov. 29, 2025
Electrical Wholesaling's 2026 Market Planning Guide

This region’s construction pipeline is loaded with new mega-projects with a total contract value of a billion dollars or more. Pennsylvania may be home to a huge influx of data center construction if Amazon’s plans for $20 billion dollars worth of infrastructure investment in the state comes through. The $880-million Geisinger Medical Center project that broke ground in May 2025 and the $975-million Montgomery Locks and Dam project now underway in Monaca, PA, are two other sizeable projects in the state.

Multi-family permits in Pennsylvania’s two biggest markets were down, with the Philadelphia metro seeing a -3.2% YOY decline, while Pittsburgh’s multi-family market has been whacked with a -38% decline through July 2025.

The New York metropolitan area always seems to get a big number of large projects and this year is no exception. A $12-billion mixed-use project is in the planning stages on Manhattan’s West Side near the Javits Convention Center; the first phase of the $10-billion replacement project for the Port Authority Bus Terminal is underway; and the $3.5-billion Newark Airport AirTrain replacement project broke ground in October; and BXP has a $2-billion. 930,000-sq-ft office tower underway at 343 Madison Ave.

The Big Apple is typically among the nation’s leaders in multi-family building permits and that is the case again in 2025 through July, the most recent data available at press-time due to the government shutdown. Although permits for buildings with five units or more topped 16,000, that’s down -38% from the same time in 2024 – a huge decrease of 9,913 permits.

Across the river in New Jersey, the $3-billion Cooper University Health Care expansion project in Camden, NJ, is in the planning stages and Netflix’s billion-dollar East Coast production hub broke ground in May.

HOW TO USE THE DATA IN THE MARKET PLANNING GUIDE

The late Andrea Herbert, former chief editor of Electrical Wholesaling, launched the Market Planning Guide more than 40 years ago. She won several national editorial awards for her efforts with the Market Planning Guide, including the Jesse H. Neal Award, the business press’ highest honor.
She wanted the Market Planning Guide to be a practical tool for salespeople and managers at distributors, manufacturers and independent manufacturers’ reps, and her thoughts on how to use it still ring true today:

• Determine market share & penetration.


• Evaluate branch performance and decide which local market areas may support new branches.


• Determine the areas with the greatest sales potential so you can concentrate your salespeople’s efforts in the most productive directions.


• Keep on top of changes in the market area (new residential development, large construction projects in the pipeline & population shifts).


• Direct advertising and promotion to the places where it will have the most impact.


• Explain to suppliers what they can expect from you in the way of market coverage.


• Verify or challenge what suppliers expect from you in sales.


• Set sales quotas for salespeople, territories or product lines.


• Calculate the number of salespeople needed to cover an area.


• Compare how well salespeople in different territories are doing with the same product on the basis of market potential.


• Back up intuition.

OTHER REALLY USEFUL DATA

In addition to breaking out our national and regional sales potential estimates, the 2026 Market Planning Guide also offers some other great local data that will help offer a clearer picture of the electrical opportunities available: electrical contractor and industrial employment,  population growth, construction projects worth at least $100 million in total construction value and building permits.

 

Electrical Contractor Employment Data

You can use use this employment data with EW's sales-per-employee estimates for electrical contractors of $78,775 per employee to develop contractor sales potential estimates at the local and state level.

 

Industrial Employment Data

You can use use this employment data with EW's sales-per-employee estimates of $2,650 per employee to develop industrial sales potential estimates at the local and state level.

 

Population Change (2020-2024)

Following population trends is a quick-and-easy way of gauging a market’s local economy. If a market is gaining or losing residents, it obviously affects the tax base, enrollments counts and schools and the need for additional construction for service industries. In our presentation of the U.S. Census Dept.’s 2023 data at the MSA and state level, we map out  new-residents-by-day data, which is calculated with the number of folks moving into or out of a local market. It’s a simple calculation that highlights population growth in a fun and easy-to-view manner.

 

Construction Projects

Electrical work typically accounts for roughly 10% of total construction value of a project, and the construction projects highlighted here offer a sense of the project mix available in a given state or region.  Our construction project data was gathered through Oct. 2025. Electrical Marketing newsletter updates its construction project database each quarter, and those updates can be downloaded in a spreadsheet as part of a $99 subscription. Our decision to only include the projects we find of $100 million of more in total contract value is based totally on  the bandwidth of the EW staff; we realize that many smaller projects can be even more profitable than larger jobs.

 

Building Permits

Available monthly from the U.S. Census Bureau on an MSA, state and national level, building permits are a leading indicator of future residential construction because homebuilders typically don’t invest in a permit until they are serious about breaking ground. Permit data is also an early indicator of future nonresidential construction in a local market, because once residential developments go in, the constructions of stores, light commercial and other projects typically follows.

 

EW's Picks for Hot Local Markets in 2026

Need to find the local metros with the potential to provide solid growth next year? EW's annual picks for Hot Local Markets is a great resource to check out

