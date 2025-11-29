South Atlantic Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

The South Atlantic covers a huge area from the Baltimore-Washington, DC, metroplex and Loudoun County, VA, west of the nation’s capital, the largest concentration of data centers in the United States, south through Virginia’s suburbs, and the harbors of Norfolk and Newport News that are home to many U.S. Navy facilities; down through the Carolinas, Georgia and into Florida. The region is home to some of the fastest-growing metros in the entire country, including the Raleigh-Durham, and Charlotte metros; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; and Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and most of southwest Florida and Miami.

This region is home to some of the healthiest electrical construction markets in the entire country. Electrical Wholesaling’s editors counted 17 mega-projects valued at a billion dollars or more, including eight data centers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. At least two projects on the drawing boards have total contract values exceeding $10 billion – EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure’s 3.9-million-sq-ft $17-billion data center campus in Louisa County, VA; and the $10-billion Amazon Data Center & AI campus in Hamlet, NC.

While few U.S. metros are having banner years in single-family construction, the South Atlantic region has half of the MSAs enjoying an increase of at least 390 permits YOY through July. The Orlando, Miami and Northport-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL, metros are seeing strong growth in multi-family housing, as each is up at least 1,100 permits YOY through July.

Supporting much of this growth is steady population growth, The Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Washington, DC, Charlotte, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Raleigh and Sarasota metros are among the nation’s leaders in population growth over the past four years. One quick-and-easy measure of a market’s growth is the number of news residents moving in each day, and the South Atlantic Region is one of the nation’s leaders by the metric with several of the fastest-growing metro areas: Miami (306 new residents per day); Orlando (185 new residents per day); Washington, DC (167 new residents per day); Tampa (148 new residents per day); Charlotte (141 new residents per day); and Atlanta (133 new residents per day).