East South Central Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

Although this is one of the nation’s smaller electrical markets, it has some impressive construction projects in the pipeline, including the $14.4-billion Project Marvel Data Storage Center in Bessemer, AL, now in the planning stage; the $1.8-billion Kingston Energy Complex with Battery Storage in Kingston, TN, that broke ground in August; and the $1.4-billion Amazon data center now underway in Ridgeland, MS. Also in the pipeline are two large airport jobs – the $700-million Memphis International Airport now underway and the $575-million Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky airport in the planning stages for Erlanger, KY.
The Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN MSA, is once again one of the nation’s leaders in single-family building permits, although its 8,498 single-family building permits through July 2025 are down -5% YOY.