East North Central Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

Anyone thinking the electrical construction industry in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin is focused primarily on the auto industry and old-tech businesses needs to check out the diverse array of construction projects in the pipeline in this region. EW’s editors were particularly impressed with the diverse array of new work in Ohio and Indiana, but mega-projects are underway throughout the East North Central Region.
These include at least two data center campuses in the planning stage valued at $10 billion or more: the $28-billion Google data center expansion project planned for New Albany, OH and Intel’s plans for the $20-billion Johnstown, OH data center complex. Other mega-projects in the region’s pipeline include the $2.25-billion Eli Lilly Medicine Foundry in Lebanon, IN, now underway; the $650-million Pulaski Solar Farm in Karnak, IL, that broke ground in Dec. 2024; and sizeable university projects at Northwestern, Purdue, Wayne State University and the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) and Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE). Two major airport projects are underway, too: the $1.8-billion John Glenn Columbus Airport project now underway in Columbus, OH, and a planned $1.6-billion terminal expansion at Cleveland’s Hopkins International Airport.
The region is also seeing some residential construction with the Indianapolis metro ranked #17 in single-family building permits through July with a +4.9% increase to 5,676 permits, and Columbus, OH, ranked #7 in multi-family building permits with 6,956 permits, a nice +49.7% YOY increase over July 2024.