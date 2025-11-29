West North Central - 2026 Market Planning Guide

Iowa and Nebraska have been long-time hot spots for data center construction, but over the past year or two Missouri and Kansas have seen a ton of data center projects hit the planning phase. The biggest of them all is the $12-billion Red Wolf data center in Kansas City, KS, followed by the $10-billion Google Project Mica in Kansas City, MO. Of the 14 construction projects we could find valued at $100 million or more in this region, eight were data centers. There’s some other sizeable projects in the pipeline (see chart below), including the $1.1-billion expansion planned for the Black & Veatch headquarters in Overland Park, KS; the $650-million Mercy Hospital underway in Wentzville, MO; and large solar farms underway in Scott County and Blodget, MO.
Things seem pretty quiet on the residential construction front in the West North Central Region. The Minneapolis metro is the only market that cracked the Top 20 in single-family building permits with 5,208 permits, down -3.6% YOY through July.