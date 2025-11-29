West South Central - 2026 Market Planning Guide

If you have been reading Electrical Wholesaling’s annual picks for the nation’s hottest metros over the past few years, you have heard all about how the state of Texas and the Dallas and Houston MSAs rank near the top of all sorts of economic growth metrics, including population increases and building permits.

That won’t change in 2026, as the two cities are ranked #1 and #2 in single-family building permits; and are ranked in the Top 5 in multi-family building permits; have seen their population increase a total of 1.3 million new residents from 202-2024. The two cities saw population growth on a grand scale in 2024, with more than 300 new residents moving into each city every day.

Texas is also home to a broad mix of new construction projects in the pipeline valued at more than $1 billion in total contract value. These projects include the $18.7-billion Matrix data center campus now underway in Sulfur Springs, TX; the $5.1-billion Woodside Louisiana LNG facility being built in Sulphur, TX; the $3-billion Mix development that broke ground in Frisco, TX; billion-dollar airport terminal projects underway in Dallas and San Antonio and the $1.6-billion Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital Replacement in Houston.

There’s also a ton of industrial work in the pipeline along the Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, including plans for the $25-billion Monkey Island llc investment in Louisiana LNG plant n Cameron Parish, LA; the $12-billion Formosa Plastics Sunshine Project in Saint James, LA, now in the planning stage; and the $10-billion 2 gigawatt data center campus eta has planned for Richland Parish, LA.