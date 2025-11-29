Mountain Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

The Phoenix market has long been known for its explosive residential growth and through July 2025 it still ranks amongst the Top 10 single-family (15,713 permits) and multi-family (7,661 permits) housing markets, despite some sizeable year-over-year declines. And according to the most recent population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s also a Top 5 market for population increases, with 311,330 new residents moving into the Valley of the Sun from 2020-2024.
Arizona has become a hotbed for construction of data centers and semiconductor plants, and one day may be home to one of the largest data center projects in the nation -- the proposed $33-billionLa Osa data center project data center campus in Eloy, AZ. Two massive semiconductor plants are being built in the Phoenix market -- the $10-billion Taiwan Semiconductor Fab 3 facility and the $7-billion Amkor plant in Amkor, AZ.
Other large Mountain MSAs are also seeing plenty of action, too. In Salt Lake City, UT, the $3-billion, 1.3-million-sq-ft Power District mixed-use project broke ground in October; a $1.3-billion renovation of the Denver Airport’s Great Hall is underway; and Las Vegas, NV, has two billion-dollar commercial projects underway – the $1.1-billion Hard Rock Hotel and the $1-billion Four Seasons Private Residences.