Pacific Region - 2026 Market Planning Guide

Even though this region stretches from sunny San Diego, across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii and up the West Coast to Oregon, Washington on north to Alaska, EW’s editors did not spot as many billion-dollar construction projects in it as several other geographically smaller regions, including the Mountain Region, West South Central Region and South Atlantic Region. Most of the big projects we did find were in California, including the $2.6-billion Los Angeles Convention Center expansion; plans for a $2.2-billion renovation of the Palm Springs, CA, airport; the $1.5-billion; Sacramento, CA’s Kaiser Permanente Railyards Campus; the $1.3-billion expansion of the Sacramento Airport; and the $1-billion Aratina Solar Farm in Boron, CA.
Southern California’s two largest markets for estimated electrical contractor sales potential saw some impressive growth in electrical contractor employment over the past year. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, MSA saw an estimated 8,667 new electrical contractor employees to 258,700 employees and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA MSA had an increase of 6,500 employees to 118,233 employees. The electrical contractor sales potential for the Los Angeles metro is roughly $2.6 billion and the Riverside metro has $1.1 billion in potential according to EW estimates.
Despite these big projects, California does have a major demographic concern in the number of people who have moved out of its two largest metropolitan markets -- Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, MSA, lost 255,281 residents from 2020 to 2024, and the San Francisco metropolitan area lost 97,183 residents over that same time period.