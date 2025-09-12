Charlotte, NC - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

The Charlotte metro has several big  data center projects in the proposal stage, including a $10-billion Amazon data center and AI campus in Hamlet, NC.
North Carolina has for years been a top growth market, and the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC & Raleigh, NC, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). are often powering a big chunk of the construction activity and population growth. The state was also recently recognized as 2025’s #1 State for Business by CNBC.

The Charlotte metro has several big  data center projects in the proposal stage, including a $10-billion Amazon data center and AI campus in Hamlet, NC. A large  industrial project of note is the $380-million PPG factory under consideration in Shelby, NC. Charlotte has also seen massive population growth over the past four years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The metro’s population increased by 215,006 residents from 2020-2024.


SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $1413.5 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $846.6 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $284.3 million


BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Permits: 10,879 permits
SF YOY # Change: -796 permits
SF YOY % Change: -6.8%

Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 3,882  permits
MF YOY # Change: -151 permits
MF YOY % Change: -3.7% 


POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 2,883,370
# Change 2023-2024: 61,176
# Change 2020-2024: 215,006
New Residents per Day: 141.2

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Local Markets to Watch gives you a taste of the mountain of electrical market sales estimates and other local market data available at Electrical Marketing newsletter for just $99 per year. This data includes:

  • Local market sales estimates, building permits and population data for more than 300 other Metropolitan Statistical areas
  • The Electrical Price Index (EPI) - A monthly compilation of pricing trends for more than 20 key electrical product groups
  • Annual product sales estimates from 16 key electrical products

Click here to subscribe to 24 annual issues of Electrical Marketing and get this key data for your market 2026 market planning. 

 

Sources of market data: Local market data collected by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and county. Sales estimates developed with sales-per-employee multipliers from Electrical Wholesaling’s Market Planning Guide  ($78,775 per electrical contractor employee and $2,650 per industrial employee) and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Building permit and population data downloaded from U.S. Census Bureau website.

