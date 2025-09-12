Charlotte, NC - A Top Local Market to Watch in 2026

North Carolina has for years been a top growth market, and the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC & Raleigh, NC, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). are often powering a big chunk of the construction activity and population growth. The state was also recently recognized as 2025’s #1 State for Business by CNBC.
The Charlotte metro has several big data center projects in the proposal stage, including a $10-billion Amazon data center and AI campus in Hamlet, NC. A large industrial project of note is the $380-million PPG factory under consideration in Shelby, NC. Charlotte has also seen massive population growth over the past four years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The metro’s population increased by 215,006 residents from 2020-2024.
SALES ESTIMATES
2025 Total Electrical Sales Estimate: $1413.5 million
Electrical Contractor $ Potential Estimate: $846.6 million
Industrial $ Sales Potential Estimate: $284.3 million
BUILDING PERMITS
Single-Family (SF) Permits: 10,879 permits
SF YOY # Change: -796 permits
SF YOY % Change: -6.8%
Multi-Family (MF) Permits: 3,882 permits
MF YOY # Change: -151 permits
MF YOY % Change: -3.7%
POPULATION GROWTH
Population Estimate 2024: 2,883,370
# Change 2023-2024: 61,176
# Change 2020-2024: 215,006
New Residents per Day: 141.2