Tammy_Miller_BSE_Opening_Fargo_1000.jpg
BSE's Tammy Miller, center, at the opening of the company's new Branch Support Center in Fargo, ND.
News

Border States Electric Cuts Wire to Officially Open New Branch Support Center

The 120,000-sq-ft, three-floor corporate headquarters has the capacity for 540 employee-owners and room for expansion.

Border States Electric (BSE), Fargo, ND, held a “wire cutting” ceremony June 24 to celebrate the opening of its new Branch Support Center — a 120,000-sq-ft, three-floor corporate headquarters with the capacity for 540 employee-owners plus room for expansion. Employees have access to many collaboration spaces and more than 40 conference rooms. The company said in the press release that it planned the new facility will four guiding principles in mind:

  • Brand – Reflect their industry and communicate their culture
  • Talent – Help recruit and retain the best talent
  • Collaborate – Enhance collaboration, effectiveness and efficiency
  • Value – As a 100% employee-owned company, they needed to be good stewards of their financial resources and deliver a good investment to the employee-owners

Border States new headquarters300.jpg“Our guiding principles were met and exceeded,” said Tammy Miller, CEO and board chair, to employees at the wire-cutting ceremony. Border States Electric is ranked #7 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2019 Top 200 ranking.The company has approximately 2,600 employees and 100 branches in 22 states.

 

 

TAGS: North Dakota
