Border States Electric Cuts Wire to Officially Open New Branch Support Center

Border States Electric (BSE), Fargo, ND, held a “wire cutting” ceremony June 24 to celebrate the opening of its new Branch Support Center — a 120,000-sq-ft, three-floor corporate headquarters with the capacity for 540 employee-owners plus room for expansion. Employees have access to many collaboration spaces and more than 40 conference rooms. The company said in the press release that it planned the new facility will four guiding principles in mind:

Brand – Reflect their industry and communicate their culture

Talent – Help recruit and retain the best talent

Collaborate – Enhance collaboration, effectiveness and efficiency

Value – As a 100% employee-owned company, they needed to be good stewards of their financial resources and deliver a good investment to the employee-owners

“Our guiding principles were met and exceeded,” said Tammy Miller, CEO and board chair, to employees at the wire-cutting ceremony. Border States Electric is ranked #7 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2019 Top 200 ranking.The company has approximately 2,600 employees and 100 branches in 22 states.