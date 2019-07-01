Menu
Buckles-Smith Joins Habitat for Humanity to Help Local Community

Buckles-Smith, Santa Clara, CA, is ranked #71 in Electrical Wholesaling 2019 ranking of the largest electrical distributors in North America.

A group of Buckles-Smith employees recently spent a day working with Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley in Northern California. The volunteers helped with plumbing and carpeting a house for the elderly.

In explaining his views on volunteering, Project and Quote Specialist Alexander Tam said in the press release, “If I can, then I will. And I should.” He added that when co-workers get the opportunity to help others while enjoying each the volunteer experience everyone wins.

Volunteerism and involvement in the surrounding communities of the company’s local market is one of the foundational pillars of the Buckles-Smith culture. For many years, Buckles-Smith employees have dedicated their free time to volunteering and donating, which inspired the Buckles Gives Back initiative.

